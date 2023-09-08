Boy Scout Troop 198 celebrates Court of Honor

Gladewater Boy Scout Troop 198 along with family and friends celebrated Court of Honor August 22nd 2023 at The Antique RV Park. Several awards and merits were given for the boys’ hard work over the summer at Camp Pirtle. Three newest recruits were recognized for achieving their very first rank of Scout. These boys crossed over from Gladewater Cub Scout Pack 196 back in May. New recruits are Bradley Bigler, Killian Boyles and Preston Lanier. The Troop Parent committee announced this year’s donations made to our community including $3000 to the East Texas Food Pantry that helps with the backpack program. Donations also include monetary donations to Local Gladewater Cub Scout Pack and White Oak Cub Scout Pack. Troop 198 also donates an Auction gift set to Giddy Up and Give yearly for the Gladewater Education Foundation. Gladewater Troop is 17 scouts strong with four Gladewater High School students looking to finish their Eagle Rank this year!