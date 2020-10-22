Brookshire Grocery Co. Partners with Law Enforcement to Host DEA Drug Take Back Event in Gladewater

As part of the company’s continued efforts to assist our customers and

communities, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Agency and local

law enforcement to host a Drug Take Back Oct. 24 at Brookshire’s in Gladewater. The drive thru event

will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1300 E. Broadway in Gladewater.

The National DEA Drug Take Back Day creates a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of

unused or expired prescription drugs. The DEA sponsors multiple National Drug Takeback events each

year to help prevent misuse, mishandling and improper disposal of medication.

BGC’s top priority is the safety of our employee-partners and customers. In commitment to that, our

team will continue to uphold strict COVID-19 protocols in our stores and while hosting community

events such as this. BGC employee-partners will wear gloves and masks while providing contactless

service in the drive thru lines. The company requires people without vehicles to practice social

distancing and wear masks or facial coverings when participating in the event.