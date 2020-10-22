As part of the company’s continued efforts to assist our customers and
communities, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Agency and local
law enforcement to host a Drug Take Back Oct. 24 at Brookshire’s in Gladewater. The drive thru event
will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1300 E. Broadway in Gladewater.
The National DEA Drug Take Back Day creates a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of
unused or expired prescription drugs. The DEA sponsors multiple National Drug Takeback events each
year to help prevent misuse, mishandling and improper disposal of medication.
BGC’s top priority is the safety of our employee-partners and customers. In commitment to that, our
team will continue to uphold strict COVID-19 protocols in our stores and while hosting community
events such as this. BGC employee-partners will wear gloves and masks while providing contactless
service in the drive thru lines. The company requires people without vehicles to practice social
distancing and wear masks or facial coverings when participating in the event.
Brookshire Grocery Co. Partners with Law Enforcement to Host DEA Drug Take Back Event in Gladewater
As part of the company’s continued efforts to assist our customers and