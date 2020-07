The City of Gladewater is providing the latest official Upshur and Gregg county information for the week ending on July 17, 2020 concerning COVID-19 cases.

According to Gladewater Mayor JD Shipp, the information provided is based on cases found only within the city limits of Gladewater.

“Please continue to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines. Most importantly, show respect and love to one another as we are all in this together,” Shipp said.