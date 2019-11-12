Free “Keeping You in Motion” Orthopedics Seminar Set for November 14

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System will present a free community seminar, “Keeping You in Motion,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, located at 3133 Good Shepherd Way in Longview..

Whether you’re taking a brisk walk, having a rousing three-on-three basketball matchup with friends or exercising at the gym – physical activity is essential. But are you feeling the strain? Join our orthopedic experts as they discuss how the latest advances in orthopedics are providing higher quality outcomes, to help you stay active and live the life you love.

The topic of an anterior approach to Total Hip Replacement will be covered by Stephen G. Littlejohn, M.D. Makoplasty Surgery and Total Knee Replacement will be discussed by Jordan G. Stanley, M.D. Dr. Kenneth E. Reesor, M.D., will cover surgery of the spine.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System is offering this seminar at no costs to participants, and there is no registration required. Visit ChristusGoodShepherd.org for more information.