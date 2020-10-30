Gladewater among 22 Public Safety Grants Approved for East Texas

The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) announces $2.5 million in grants from the Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Homeland Security Grants Division awarded to East Texas jurisdictions to prevent terrorism and improve security. This funding from the OOG assists Texas jurisdictions in building, sustaining, and delivering core capabilities to further the National Preparedness Goal which is, “A secure and resilient Nation with the capabilities required across the whole community to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk.”

ETCOG’s Public Safety Division assists jurisdictions to apply for these funds annually, and applications to be submitted for funding are ranked and scored by the ETCOG Homeland Security Advisory Committee, which is comprised of local Emergency Management Coordinators and first responders from across the region.

The following State Homeland Security Program and Statewide Emergency Radio Infrastructure grants were approved last week by the OOG for funding:

State Homeland Security Program – 1-year projects $485,655.51

Grant period runs 9/1/2020 – 8/31/2021