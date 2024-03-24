Gladewater man indicted on drug charges

The Upshur County Grand Jury recently returned 26 indictments, three of them sealed, and no-billed another case, said District Attorney Billy Byrd.

Defendants, charges and bond information in the open indictments, returned March 7 in Gilmer, were as follows, Byrd’s office reported:

Harrell Edward Johnson, a Gladewater resident who turned 55 Monday, was separately indicted on two charges.

They included possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver–habitual offender, and unlawful possession of firearm by felon–habitual offender.

Johnson is accused of committing the crimes last Aug. 13.

He was released on bonds of $50,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the firearm charge.

Dabrodrick Deondre Mathis, 20, of Longview, aggravated robbery last June 6. Mathis, who Byrd’s office said was arrested Dec. 1, remained in county jail at Gilmer under $250,000 bond.

Joshua Allen Lewis, 32, of Ore City, was charged in separate indictments with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (fentanyl) and possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine.)

He is accused of committing the fentanyl-related offense last Nov. 9, and the other crime last Oct. 2. He was released on bonds of $10,000 on the fentanyl-related charge and $50,000 on the other charge.

Timothy Dewayne Hollen, 63, of Gilmer, was charged in a single indictment with three counts of indecency with a child last June 26. Hollen, who Byrd’s office said was arrested Dec. 28, remained in county jail under $250,000 bond.

Clinton Scott Yale, 35, of Hawkins, was charged in three separate indictments with various offenses, all alleged to have occurred last Oct. 29.

The accusations include possession of lewd visual material, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, and a single indictment on two counts of possession of child pornography.

He remained in county jail at Gilmer under bonds totaling $260,000–$100,000 each on the pornography charges, $10,000 on the lewd material charge and $50,000 on the firearm charge.

Leroy Bruce Morrison, 55, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 9. He remained in county jail under $100,000 bond.

Luke Brandon Pilgrim, 34, of Ore City, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) last Dec. 31. He remained in county jail under $15,000 bond.

Justin Thomas Jones, 43, of Big Sandy, assault/family violence–occlusion with previous conviction last Dec. 22. He was released on $35,000 bond.

Caleb Demontreal Murrell, 28, of Gilmer, assault/family violence with previous conviction on Jan. 13. He remained in county jail under $25,000 bond.

Wanda Kay Coleman, 58, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Oct. 3, 2022. She was freed on $35,000 bond.

Bobby Willis Green Jr., 59, of Big Sandy, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Oct. 3, 2022. He also was released on $15,000 bond.

Kenneth Earl Lewis II, 31, of Longview, possession of controlled substance (cocaine) last Dec. 31. He was freed on $35,000 bond.

Payton Dakota Campbell, 26, of Longview, tampering with physical evidence last Nov. 1. He was released on $10,000 bond.

James Cody Cannon, 39, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (cocaine) last Aug. 25. He was freed on $25,000 bond.

Oscar Castaneda, 37, of Big Sandy, possession of controlled substance (cocaine) last Aug. 25. He made $25,000 bond, but was released to the Gregg County Jail in Longview to face charges there.

Benjamin Fred Clark, 69, of Diana, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) last May 10. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Desiree Rivera, 33, of Gilmer, driving while intoxicated with child passenger with deadly weapon last Oct. 12. She was freed on $15,000 bond.

Jazmine Machaell Caffey, 23, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (fentanyl) last Aug. 10. She was released on $10,000 bond

Raven Dann Clark, 34, of Big Sandy, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) last Dec. 20. She was released on $10,000 bond.

Identity of anyone charged in the sealed indictments wasn’t revealed as Byrd said no arrest had been made in those cases.

They included one each for aggravated robbery, failure to register as sex offender, and online solicitation of a minor–enhanced. (“Enhanced” means the defendant has a prior criminal record.)

Nature of the no-billed case wasn’t disclosed.

– By Phillip Williams