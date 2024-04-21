Gladewater men arrested on drug-related charges

The Special Investigations Unit of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office arrested six suspects, including three Gladewater residents, on various charges in March, Sheriff Larry Webb said Monday.

Details were as follows, and all suspects were taken to the county jail in Gilmer, said Webb:

Dennis Ray Allen, 52, and Tracy Jo Duncan, 36, both of Gladewater, were arrested March 27 on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance (1-4 grams).

The unit was performing drug interdiction in the Union Grove area when it stopped the pair’s vehicle for a traffic violation in West Mountain community, and discovered 5.4 grams of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.

The stop occurred at the intersection of U.S. 271 and Silk Tree Road. Allen was driving.

A 57-year-old Gladewater man, who was a passenger in a vehicle the unit stopped in the Gladewater area, was arrested March 28 when he fled on foot and was taken into custody following “a short foot pursuit.”

The man was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest or detention, and was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Upshur County for bond forfeiture on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.

The unit was working drug interdiction when it stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Hendricks and Culver Streets. Nothing about the vehicle’s driver was mentioned in the SIU report.

A 45-year-old Gilmer man was arrested on two misdemeanor charges March 20 when the unit stopped his vehicle at the rural intersection of FM 726 and U.S. 271.

The SIU observed the man driving and knew his driver’s license had been suspended. An inventory of the vehicle turned up prescription medicine that hadn’t been prescribed to the man, who was charged with driving while license invalid and possession of dangerous drug.

The SIU report didn’t name the prescription medication.

A 44-year-old Gilmer man and 26-year-old Gilmer woman were arrested March 20 on unrelated misdemeanor charges after the unit stopped their vehicle in the 1700 block of Briarwood Street in Gilmer.

The unit had been given a description of a possibly intoxicated driver. Upon stopping the vehicle, the SIU found drug paraphernalia and illegal dangerous prescription drugs.

The male driver was arrested on three traffic charge warrants from the city of Gilmer, while the woman was charged with possession of dangerous drugs. The SIU report didn’t name the drugs.

– By Phillip Williams