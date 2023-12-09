Gladewater Primary School receiving book vending machine

Greater Longview United Way is delighted to announce the 12th Book Vending Machine ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of their Read to Succeed program, a first for Gladewater ISD. This event is scheduled for December 12th at 2 p.m. at Gladewater Primary School at 100 W Gay Ave, Gladewater.

Read to Succeed is an education initiative of Greater Longview United Way dedicated to promoting literacy and a love for reading among children in the community. Through innovative initiatives like Read to Succeed, the organization aims to make books more accessible to children, fostering a lifelong passion for learning.

Dr. Evan M. Dolive, the Executive Director of Greater Longview United Way, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming ribbon-cutting event. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the community. The Read to Succeed program has significantly impacted children’s lives, and adding the 12th Book Vending Machine underscores our commitment to nurturing a culture of literacy in the Gregg County area,” said Dr. Dolive.

Gladewater Mirror publisher Jim Bardwell has agreed to pay to keep the vending machine full of books on behalf of his late wife Suzanne, who was a teacher and a passionate reader. Suzanne was instrumental in saving the Gladewater city library after an ice/snow storm nearly destroyed it. The library was renamed in her honor – Lee-Bardwell Public Library.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at Gladewater Primary School, and the event promises to be a joyous occasion filled with community leaders, educators, and supporters of the Read to Succeed program. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the positive influence that these book vending machines have on encouraging a love for reading among children.

For those interested in learning more about the Read to Succeed program and Greater Longview United Way’s commitment to community literacy initiatives, please visit longviewunitedway.org/readtosucceed.