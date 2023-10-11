Indictments handed down by Upshur County Grand Jury

By Phillip Williams

The Upshur County Grand Jury recently returned 22 indictments, eight of them sealed, while no-billing three cases and passing one, said District Attorney Billy Byrd.

Defendants, charges and bond information in the open indictments returned Sept. 21 in Gilmer were as follows, Byrd’s office said:

Davion Kelpatrick Auston, 20, of Pittsburg, aggravated assault against public servant with deadly weapon on May 27. He remained in county jail at Gilmer under $75,000 bond.

Dagan Greg Young, 18, of Ore City, aggravated assault with deadly weapon on April 21. He was freed on $25,000 bond.

Ethon Marquist Polty, 18, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with vehicle on June 19. He was released on $75,000 bond.

Dana Sierra-Sunshine Fielder, 38, of Commerce, driving while intoxicated with child passenger on May 16. She was freed on $10,000 bond.

Michael Wayne Humphrey, a Daingerfield resident who turned 33 Sept. 26, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information–enhanced on June 13. Bond was set at $15,000, but he was released to Wood County authorities to face charges there.

(“Enhanced” means the defendant has a prior record which could allow a stiffer sentence if he is convicted of the new charge.)

Tony Ray Hyden, 55, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on May 23. He was freed on $5,000 bond.

Jordan Lee Donivan Balgos, 24, of Diana, burglary of building on July 11. He remained jailed under $50,000 bond.

Buck Edward Clary, 41, of Gilmer, retaliation on July 23. He remained jailed under $20,000 bond.

Phillip Andrew Dotson, 58, of Diana, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on March 14, 2022. After a $25,000 personal recognizance bond was set, he was released to Harrison County authorities to face charges there.

Lacey Ann Hyden, 36, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on May 31, 2022. She was freed on $10,000 bond.

Joshua Michael Hortman, 36, of Harleton, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Sept. 26, 2022. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Dionta Maurice Daniel, 34, of Bryan, assault/family violence with previous conviction on Jan. 15. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Juan J. Guerrero-Salas, 37, of Gilmer, was separately indicted on two charges: theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and possesson of controlled substance (methamphetamine.)

He is charged with committing the theft Oct. 30, 2022 and the drug offense Nov. 30, 2022. Bond was set at $45,000 on the drug charge, but as for the theft indictment, Byrd’s office said Guerrero-Salas remained jailed on that and other charges.

Anyone charged in the sealed indictments wasn’t identified since no arrest had been made in those cases, said Byrd.

They included two for credit or debit card abuse, and one each for injury to a child, abandon/endanger a child, online solicitation of a minor (enhanced), assault/family violence–occlusion with previous conviction, theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and assault/family violence with previous conviction.

Natures of the no-billed and passed cases weren’t disclosed.