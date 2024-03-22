Man dies from shooting, Gladewater man arrested

LONGVIEW— A Gladewater man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly shooting another man who later died at a Longview convenience store.
According to the Longview Police Department, officers were called to EZ Mart convenience store, located at 700 Gilmer Road, for reports of shooting around 3:40 a.m. that left another man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and he later died.
During the investigation, Tykiron Mumphrey, 20, of Gladewater, was named as the suspect. He was arrested on an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge. He has been taken into custody.
Jail records show Mumphrey remains in the Gregg County Jail without bond.
Those who have information are asked to call the Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867).