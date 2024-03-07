Softball & Baseball Round-up

The baseball and softball non district seasons continued for all three local teams this week as multiple games were played.

Gladewater baseball began play on Thursday in a tournament hosted by Frankston where on day 1 on they defeated All Saints in a pitchers duel 1-0. Then later in the day the Bears won another 1-0 game over Jewett Leon.

Moving on to Friday, Gladewater split two games as they knocked off All Saints again 9-5 and fell to Malakoff 9-5. Finally on Saturday, the Bears fell to Corsicana Mildred 10-3. Gladewater is now 4-6 on the season and will travel to Cumberland Academy in Tyler on Tuesday followed by a pair of doubleheader’s on Thursday vs Troup and Saturday vs Gilmer. The Gladewater Lady Bears softball team also had a packed week starting on Tuesday as their offense was on fire as scored 21 runs in a 21-6 win over Ore City.

Karlee Moses homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead a 19-hit Gladewater attack. Shaylee Ellis added a double, two singles and two RBI for the Lady Bears. Janiah Strickland tripled, singled twice and drove in three runs. Ma’Khya Boone added two hits and two RBI. Reagen Verner tripled, singled and plated two runs, and Alayah Gordon doubled, singled and drove in a run.

Morgan Perez got into the act with a single and two RBI, and Claire Townsend delivered a single and drove in a run. Gordon struck out nine and walked three in five innings pitched. On Friday the Lady Bears made the short trip to Union Grove to begin play in the Union Grove tournament where they went 1-4. With a win over Union Grove ( 3-1 ) where Karlee Moses singled twice and drove in a run and KK Pugliese and Adyson Evans added RBI for the Lady Bears. Alayah Gordon struck out six with five walks in 3.1 innings. With losses to Harmony ( 5-1 and 5-0 ), Alba-Golden ( 7-0 ) and Linden Kildare ( 8-0). The Lady Bears are now 4-8 on the season and are off until March 15th when they open district play at New Diana.

Moving over to White Oak, The RoughNecks baseball team continued its non district slate as on Thursday they traveled to Grand Saline to play in the Grand Saline tournament where they went 2-2. With wins over Mount Vernon ( 8-0) and Wills Point (1-0) and losses to Kaufman ( 7-0 ) and Jacksonville ( 2-1 ).

White Oak is now 6-3 on the year and will head to Bowie on Thursday to begin a tournament. White Oak LadyNecks softball also had a jam packed week as they hosted Beckville on Tuesday and fell in that game 14-3. Kara Kennedy and Larkin Daniels both doubled for White Oak, with Kennedy driving in two runs. Addison McClanahan added an RBI. Daniels Struck out 16 and walked six in 6.2 innings. Kennedy worked 1/3 of an inning.

Then on Friday, White Oak began play in the Franklin tournament where they went 3-3 with wins over Waco Midway’s JV (14-0 ), Dawson ( 3-0 ) and Dawson again ( 3-0 ) with losses coming to Little Cypress Mauriceville ( 5-3 ), Blooming Grove ( 3-0) and Gateway Prep ( 7-0 ). The LadyNecks are now 8-4 on the season and will host Spring Hill on Tuesday and Lindale on Friday

Union Grove baseball was also in action this week as they began district play Tuesday night losing a heartbreaker to Carlisle 5-4. The Lions fell behind 5-1 early but rallied back to make it a 5-4 game but could never get that elusive tying run. Kayden Day, Jax Daniels and Judson George had hits and Daniels and Peyton Laake drove in runs for Union Grove. Carter Cooper pitched six innings, striking out six with two walks and three earned runs allowed. The Lions bounced back on Friday with a 15-0 drubbing of Union Hill at home. Jax Daniels singled and drove in three runs, Kayden Day and Rylan Roberts added two RBI apiece and Jacob Griffin worked a three-inning no-hitter.

Griffin struck out six and did not issue a walk. Peyton Laake, Carter Cooper, Judson George, Griffin, Jesse Fulmer and Wrigley Roberts all added RBI. Union Grove is now 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play. The Lions will host Beckville on Tuesday before heading to Overton on Friday.

Union Grove softball also had games this week as on Tuesday they traveled to Eustace and fell hard 21-2. Allie Calhoun doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Union Grove. Then on Friday the Lady Lions hosted the Memaw Smith softball tournament where they went 1-4. With losses to Gladewater ( 3-1) , Linden-Kildare twice and Alba Golden. ( 10-0 ) With their win coming against Harmony ( 8-3).

Union Grove is now 2-9 to begin the season and will begin district play with a pair of road games on Tuesday ( vs Ore City ) and Friday ( vs Big Sandy ) .

In Girls Regional Powerlifting results – White Oak’s Morgan Gee took 3rd Place in the 123 lb weight class, while Alyssa Spurger finished in 4th Place in the 132 lb weight class.

Coach Clay Hodges said other participants improving on all totals were Lizzy Still, Preslee Twomey, Danica Vaughn and Kyndal Langley.

– By Tyler Sutton