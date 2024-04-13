Sports Round-up

(Union Grove Lions are the 21AA District Track Champions)

The baseball and softball seasons continue to chug along for our local teams this week as everyone was in action for multiple games.

Gladewater baseball opened up their week with the first of a home and home district series with the Daingerfield Tigers as they won a pitchers duel at home 1-0. Luke Brown tossed his second no hitter of the season with 9 strikeouts and Sean Burke won it with a walkoff rbi single in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Then on Friday, the series moved to Daingerfield and the Tigers offense surged late with 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to walk off the Bears 4-3. Maddax Vasquez had two singles, Trent Jackson drove in 2 runs for Gladewater. Mason Budro went six innings and struck out three.

The Bears are now 10-9 on the season and 2-3 in district play.

Gladewater will host the Cardinals on Friday.

The Lady Bears softball team also were in action as they played a pair of games this week.

On Tuesday they hosted Hughes Springs and fell 17-2. Reagen Verner and Shaylee Ellis drove in the runs for Gladewater. Moving to Friday, the Lady Bears were home once again as they hosted Hughes Springs and lost 10-0. Karlee Moses had the lone hit for Gladewater.

The Lady Bears are now 5-14 and 0-7 in district play. They will be on the road Friday at Sabine.

Moving over to White Oak, the RoughNecks baseball team continued to roll in district play as they took both games of their district home and home series with Sabine.

On Tuesday, the RoughNecks traveled to Sabine and came away with a 13-1 win. Brady Greenwood, Davis Toilver and Jaxsen Ludlow all collected three hits and Jordy Nelson drove in three runs. Colin Wheat gave up 1 run in 6 innings on the mound with seven strikeouts.

The series moved to White Oak on Friday night and in a back and forth contest, the RoughNecks held on for a 3-2 victory.

White Oak is now 12-7 on the season and a perfect 5-0 in district play.

The RoughNecks will travel to New Diana on Friday.

LadyNecks softball also had a good week themselves. History was made on Tuesday night in White Oak’s 6-1 win over Sabine as senior Larkin Daniels had 18 strikeouts as she joined the 1000 career strike out club. Tristyn Cox had a triple, double and two rbi’s, Addison McClanahan drove in two and Jaidyn Marshall had a two run double.

The series shifted to White Oak on Friday and it was more of the same as White Oak jumped out early and cruised to a 12-6 win. McClanahan had a 2 homer night with a solo shot and a two run shot for the LadyNecks offense.

White Oak is now 21-5 on the season and 7-0 in district play. The LadyNecks will play their final home game of the season on Friday vs Daingerfield).

Union Grove baseball was in action this week as well as they played a pair of district contests.

First on Tuesday, the offense could never get going as they fell on the road to Union Hill 9-0. Jacob Griffin went 3.2 innings on the mound for the Lions and gave up 5 runs along with seven strikeouts. Judson George had a double and Rylan Roberts delivered a single.

Moving over to Friday, the Lions made the trip to Beckville and fell 10-0. The Lions were held to just 2 singles belonging to Jax Daniels and Cason Cowan. Union Grove is now 9-7 on the campaign and 6-6 in district play.

The Lions will travel to Big Sandy on Friday.

The Lady Lions softball team continued their season this week as well.

On Tuesday it got away from them early as Big Sandy scored 12 runs in the first inning in route to a 20-3 win. Jamie Webb drove in two runs for the Union Grove.

Then on Friday, Union Grove made the trip to Overton and fell in that game 12-9. Izzy Gregg homered, doubled and drove in two for the Lady Lions. Marissa Wick had a single, double and drove in two. Allie Calhoun had a double with a rbi. Calhoun also struck out two in the loss.

Union Grove is now 3-17 on the season and 1-7 in district play. They will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Hawkins followed by traveling to Union Hill on Friday.