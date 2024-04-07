Sports Roundup…

As the calendar flips to April, the district races have heated up for the local baseball and softball teams.

Gladewater baseball opened up their week with the home portion of their two game district series with New Diana on Tuesday and fell 12-4.

Then on Thursday the Bears made the trip to out 6 New Diana for the second game of the series and fell in a pitchers duel 3-0. Luke Brown had a double and struck out six batters while walking three in 6 innings in the loss. Gladewater is now 9-8 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

The Bears will have another home and home district series this week as they host Daingerfield on Tuesday then travel to Daingerfield on Friday.

The Lady Bears softball team was also in action twice this week as they continued their district schedule as they hosted Sabine and fell to them 8-2.

Karlee Moses doubled, singled and drove in both runs for Gladewater and Alayah Gordon went the distance with four strikeouts and one walk.

Then on Thursday, the Lady Bears made the short trip to rival White Oak and were shutout by the LadyNecks 14-0. KK Pugliese struck out two and walked one on the mound for Gladewater.

The Lady Bears are now 5-12 on the campaign and 0-5 in district play.

Gladewater will now open the second half of district play on Tuesday as they host New Diana followed by hosting Hughes Springs on Friday.

Moving over to White Oak, the RoughNecks baseball team was in action this Easter week as they faced Hughes Springs in a home and home district series where they won both games.

On Tuesday White Oak shut out the Mustangs 5-0. Colin Wheat and Jaxsen Ludlow combined for a two hit shutout. Wheat went 4 innings with six strikeouts and Ludlow finished it up with 2.2 innings with three strikeouts. Jordy Robinson drove in a run with a double and Davis Toliver added a run scoring single.

Then the series moved to Hughes Springs on Thursday and saw the RoughNecks pick up the win in a back and forth duel on a walk off walk in extra innings 9-8. Nolan Fritsche had 3 walks including the game winner.

Toliver singled twice and drove in three runs, Brady Greenwood had a double and a single. The RoughNecks now sit at 10-7 on the season and 3-0 in district play.

White Oak will be back in action on Tuesday when they open a home and home series with Sabine by hosting the Cardinals. Then make the return trip to Sabine on Friday.

The LadyNecks softball team also continued district play this week when they made the trip to Daingerfield on Tuesday and came away with a 6-2 victory.

Larkin Dainels had another amazing night on the mound with 20 strikeouts and just one walk in 7 full innings.

Addison McClanahan had a two run homerun. Madi Baker also drove in 2 runs with a double and Kinnadie Rayson also drove in two.

On Thursday White Oak hosted rival Gladewater and shutout the Lady Bears 14-0. Daniels tossed another no hitter with 10 strikeouts and just 1 walk in the 5 inning game. McClanahan homered and drove in three runs and Jadyin Marshall added a triple, two singles and drove in four runs.

White Oak is now 20-7 on the season and 5-0 in district play. The LadyNecks will begin the second half of their district schedule on Tuesday when they host Sabine before traveling to New Diana on Friday.

The Union Grove Lions Baseball team continued to fight for position in the district race as they traveled to Leverette’s Chapel and came away with a 11-1 victory.

The Lions followed that up with a marathon 11 inning victory on Thursday night over Carlisle 4-3. Jax Daniels, Jacob Griffin and Wrigley Roberts all had runs driven in for Union Grove. Judson George also had a 3 hit night.

The Lions are now 9-5 on the season and 5-4 in district play. They will host Union Hill on Tuesday before traveling to Beckville on Friday.

The Lady Lions softball team continued their district season as well as they knocked off New Summerfield on the road on Tuesday for their first district win of the season before falling in a slugfest to Ore City on Thursday 20-10.

Izzy Gregg homered, singled and drove in three runs in the loss. Khaki Parr also hit a homerun. Hailey Griffin, Gracelyn Head, Jaycie Mullins and Marrisa Wick all had hits for the Lady Lions.

Union Grove is now 3-15 on the season and 1-5 in district play.

Union Grove will be back on the diamond on Tuesday when they host Big Sandy before hitting the road on Friday to take on Overton.