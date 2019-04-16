Spring signals new life; give blood to save lives this season

Gladewater “Gusher Days” hosts community blood drive

GLADEWATER, Texas (April 15, 2019) – Healing and saving lives is a constant mission in the north, central and east Texas. As highly technical medical care advances, it often means blood transfusions become a part of the healing process. The only way to be sure that enough blood is available to hospitals for their patients is to become a volunteer blood donor. If you are not eligible to give blood, hosting a blood drive champions the cause.

At a time of year when spring flowers and trees bloom to their fullest and finest, volunteers are needed to give new life to patients requiring blood transfusions. If you have never given blood before, Carter BloodCare says ‘late bloomers’ are always welcomed.

Gladewater “Gusher Days” is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Highway 271, North of Pacific St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Patty Walker at (903) 845-5501.

Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently; and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

