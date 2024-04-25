STATE-BOUND

The Gladewater High School girls won the overall girls regional 3A championship crown Monday after the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams (4X200 – Jerrica Gilmore, Paytin Thompson, Hadassah Balcorta, and Peyton Hunter, 4X100 – Jerrica Gilmore, Paytin Thompson, Kyla Lincoln and Peyton Hunter) both finished 1st and are both going to State, along with Peyton Hunter who finished 1st in 100 meter dash and Peytin Thompson who finished 2nd in the 200 meter dash. Other GHS athletes going to State are Karlee Moses in the shot put and Peyton Hunter in the Triple Jump, as well as Kingston Sheffield in the long jump and triple jump.

White Roughnecks headed to Austin in search of gold include: pole vaulter Kyle Priest, Logan Ludwig in the 200 meters, Jaxsen Ludlow in the 400 meters, Scott Britenberg in the 300 meter hurdles, and the 4×400 relay team of Kyler Williams, Logan Ludwig, Scott Britenberg, Jaxson Ludlow. Also competing will be Ally Tatum in the 1600 meters and 3200 meters, Addison Saccoccio in the 300 meter hurdles, Bella Baker in discus, Addison Clinkscales in the high jump and Lizzy Still in pole vault.

Union Grove’s Jace Roberts will compete in the 300 meter hurdles in 2A at state, while Ava Wightman looks for gold in the 200 meters and Rylee Aiken will compete in the 200 and 300 meter hurdles.