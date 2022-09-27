 UPSHUR COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

On Tuesday in Upshur County, Jonathan Blake Parker (W/M; DOB: 02/17/1984), from Gladewater, Texas, pled guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, who was under the age of 14.

He was sentenced to Life in prison as part of a plea bargain agreement with the State. The State dismissed other counts for the same offense in return for the defendant pleading guilty, being sentenced to Life in prison and waiving all appeals.

This offense was reported to Upshur County Deputies on February 15, 2020 as they responded to the defendant who was claiming he was going to kill himself after confessing to his wife that he had been molesting the child for three years. The defendant was arrested and taken to the Upshur County Jail. After his arrest, he admitted that he had been sexually abusing the victim for multiple years.

Judge Becky Simpson, retired visiting judge, from Gregg County and sitting by assignment, presided while the State was represented by its Elected District Attorney, Billy W. Byrd. The defense was represented by Marshall attorney, Brendan Roth.