What’s Happening

GHS Class of ’84 holding reunion

The Gladewater High School Class of 1984 will hold its 40th Class Reunion June 7-8, and organizers are inviting the GHS Classes of 1981 through 1987 to join them alongside the teachers and staffers who broadened their minds through the years.

For more information, call 318-465-4149.

Oil Patch TRTA to meet

Oil Patch TRTA’s April meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. today at First Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave. in Gladewater, “as we come together to celebrate our collective years of dedication to education. We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be hosting a special guest speaker, Deann Lee from Raise Your Hand Texas, to inspire us on our continued journey of making a difference in our schools and communities. Don’t miss this opportunity to reconnect, share experiences, and explore new ways to contribute to the field we’re so passionate about.”

County library hosts storytime

Two books will be read to small children Thursday (April 25) at both of the Upshur County Library’s “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer.

“A Bad Case of Stripes” by David Shannon, and “That’s What Dinosaurs Do” by Jory John (illustrated by Pete Oswald) will be presented at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. gatherings, said County Librarian Cynthia King.

A craft will follow each Storytime at the library, 702 W. Tyler (which is also Texas 154). For more information, call the library at (903) 843-5001 or visit www.youseemore.com/upshur.

County cleanup set for April 27th

The Upshur County Commissioners Court will host a free “County-Wide Cleanup” for county residents to dump certain items at the county’s rural pug mill Saturday, April 27, announced Precinct 3 County Commissioner Michael Ashley.

For information, call (903) 680-8157 or (903) 738-5143.

Cherokee Rose Festival slated

The Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors and vendors for the May 18 annual Cherokee Rose Festival on the downtown square.

The event is set from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information call 903-843-2413.