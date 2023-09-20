What’s Happening

Spud Supper served

The Gladewater Honeybears will host a Spud Supper from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, in the Gladewater High School Cafeteria. Purchase tickets from Honeybears in advance or at the door that night – at $10 for adults and $6 for children under 10, tickets include a baked potato (with options of sour cream, cheese, butter, chives and bacon) as well as dessert, salad and a drink.

Manna House needs donations

The local Manna House is always in need of food so they can help our neighbors. So please continue your weekly donations of jelly and cereal, along with bread, canned fruit. So, when you are grocery shopping, consider picking up a few extra items for Manna House, so they can keep helping others. Drop off the non-perishable items at 519 E Broadway Ave. or at the Gladewater Mirror at 211 N. Main. Got questions, call (903) 845-3128.

Summer Shoe drive underway

The Darla’s Angels charity outreach is kicking off a Christmas in July effort this weekend – the 2023 Summertime Shoe Drive is looking for locals who are ready to step up for students.

Throughout July, four businesses in Gladewater will be collecting donations of new pairs of shoes and socks for boys and girls in a variety of sizes. The four donation locations include Citizens Bank, the Gladewater Mirror, Penny’s Food & Fuel and City National Bank. Shoes sizes range from toddler through youth and adult. Socks will be greatly appreciated, says organizer Darla Ferguson.

For more information, contact Darla at the Mirror at 903-845-2235.

GHS Class ’73 renuion Sept. 23

Come join us at the Gladewater High School All-School Reunion to honor Outstanding Alumni including Jack Jones (Class of 1964) and Dr. John Hood (Class of 1985). The All-School Reunion is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Gladewater Former Students Building. Online registration and payment of $30 are available on the GSFA website at gladewaterformerstudents.com. Attendees may also mail a check to GFSA, P.O. Box 1425, Gladewater, TX 75647.

5K run on tap

Caring Hearts of Gladewater’s latest 5K Run/Walk returns to Lake Gladewater Saturday, Oct. 14.

The annual event is being co-sponsored by Gym 101 and benefits Longview Cancer Center.

“During this event, the Christus Health Mammogram bus will be available for on-site screenings for local women who have either never had a mammogram or need one,” organizers announced. “They are offering screening vouchers of $99 per person to complete this process.

Registration for the Run/Walk begins at 7 a.m. Oct. 14 and will wrap up at 7:45 a.m. before the event’s official 8 o’clock start.

It’s $10 to participate for children and $20 for adults. Checks should be made out to Caring Hearts at P.O. Box 1404 in Gladewater, TX 75647.

The organizers are still seeking vendors for the event. For more information on Race/Walk details or to sign up as a vendor or donor, contact Shelia Faggins at 903-844-1326 or Teresa Gordon at 903-812-3269.

County library hosts storytime Thursday

Two books by Aaron Blabey will be read to small children at both of the Upshur County Library’s two weekly “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer on Sept. 21.

To be presented at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. gatherings are “Pig the Pug” and “Pig the Stinker,” said Kari Dunn, children’s coordinator for the library.

A craft will follow each Storytime at the library, 702 W. Tyler (which is also Texas 154). While the events are free to the public, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, contact the library at (903) 843=5001 or visit its website at www.youseemore.com/upshur.