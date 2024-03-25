White Oak teams advance to regional fishing tournament

The White Oak High School Fishing Team finished the regular season on Sam Rayburn Reservoir, March 2nd. The team of Brayden Elliott and Gavin Burch were the high finishers for White Oak. They finished in 15th place out of 146 teams. White Oak had two teams advance to the Regional Tournament April 13, 2024. Out of 172 teams in the East Division, Elliott and Burch finished the year in 24th place and the team of Shawn Stevens and Mason Riley finished 28th. They will be fishing for a chance to compete in the State Championship Tournament on Lake Palestine May 18-19, 2024

– Courtesy of Mike Gilbert