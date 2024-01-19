WO students headed to All State Choir Competition

Seven White Oak High School students were involved in the Texas All State Choir Competition. This was their third round of competition that started in September.

Addi Morris, Layla Hidalgo, Kenna Stewart, David Watson, Nathan Watson, Matthew Warrens, and Jack Allen all made it to the final part of the process.

Securing a spot in the Texas All State Choir were:

• Bass: David Watson – 6th Chair

• Tenor: Jack Allen – 4th Chair

• Tenor: Matthew Warrens – 5th Chair

These students will represent the best of all Texas High School Vocalists in a clinic and concert in February as part of the All State Choir in San Antonio. They will be joined by the other top students across the state of Texas who gained the highest vocal award allocated by our state music program.

TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development. Beginning each fall, over 70,000 high school students across the state audition in their TMEA Region. Individuals perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part.

A select group of musicians advances to compete against musicians from other Regions in their TMEA Area. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in one of 18 Texas All-State ensembles sponsored by the Band, Orchestra, and Vocal Divisions.