WOHS One-Act Play advances to Regional finals

White Oak High School’s 2024 UIL One-Act Play, Deborah Brevoort’s THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE, is advancing to the Regional finals on Thursday, April 25th, at Tyler Junior College.

The play is now one of only 24 plays still competing in the 3A classification. They advanced from the Area competition last Friday, with several students earning individual honors. Vivian Scurlock was honored with a technical award for her work on lights. Honorable Mention All-Star Cast medals went to Eliana Johns and Mykey Feldhauser, Rilee Brittain won an All-Star Cast award, and Seth Anderson was named as one of the Outstanding Performers.

Best of all, though, is the honor of telling such a wonderful story on a very challenging topic…..and the redemption, and healing, that follow when people are committed to love, rather than hate. The story is built around the Pan Am 103 disaster in Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988.

Company members include Seth Anderson, Rilee Brittain, Layla Hidalgo, Jack Allen, Eliana Johns, Lucas Watson, Kenna Stewart, Vivian Scurlock, Mykey Feldhauser, Holly Whitley, Julia Lawrence, Addisen Morris, and Claira Burkett.