Gladewater beats White Oak 50-7, place 3rd in district and headed for the playoffs

On a beautiful Friday night that was also senior night for a number of Gladewater Bears playing their final game at Jack V. Murphy stadium as they hosted their rivals right up the road, the White Oak Roughnecks

The Bears finish the regular season at 3-7 and 3-2 in district play. They will play Mount Vernon Friday at Pines Tree stadium.

The Bears offense took no time getting going Friday as on the 8th play of their opening drive, Carson Cooper found the endzone for a 8 yard touchdown run to give Gladewater a 7-0 lead midway through the opening period. After the Bears defense forced a punt, Cooper took no time getting in the endzone again as he went untouched 37 yard for a score and put Gladewater up 14-0 after 1 quarter. But White Oak countered on the first play of the 2nd quarter as quarterback Bryce Morgan found Gavin Sipes for a 55-yard catch and three plays later, runningback Caleb Maxted ran it in to get the Roughnecks on the board at 14-7. But on the 1st play after getting the ball back, Cooper took off again for a 60-yard touchdown run. The Bears caught a break as the extra point was blocked but was scooped up and ran in for two and the Bears lead was 22-7. Gladewater would add one more score before the half as quarterback Hunter Brown lofted a beautiful 37-yard touch-down pass to Brayson Woods and the Bears held a 29-7 halftime lead. Gladewater added a few more scores in the 2nd half as Jobey Shico took it in for a 3-yard TD run in the 3rd quarter. Nathan Smith added touchdowns of 34 and 30-yards in the 4th quarter to cap the game at the final score of 50-7 .