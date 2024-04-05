21 indictments handed down

The Upshur County Grand Jury returned 21 indictments, eight of them sealed, and no-billed two cases March 20 in Gilmer, said District Attorney Billy Byrd. Ten of the indictments were on charges of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine.)

Defendants, charges and bond information in the open indictments were as follows, Byrd’s office reported:

Luke David Maguire, 27, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 21, 2023. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Lyndon Nathaniel Maguire, 34, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 21, 2023. He posted $10,000 bond, but remained in Upshur County Jail on charges from McLennan County.

Robin Lynn Gross, 61, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on May 9, 2023. She was freed on $5,000 bond.

Jason William Hayes, 54, of Big Sandy, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) last Aug. 28. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Courtney Dominique Gray, a 36-year-old Carthage man, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) last Sept. 30. He also was freed on $10,000 bond.

Jeffery Owen Henly, 60, of Kilgore, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 2. He was released on $25,000 bond.

Guillermo Castro-Barbosa, 36, of Longview, possession of controlled substance (cocaine) on Jan. 8. He was freed on $10,000 bond.

Jennifer Carol Lawson, 42, of Hawkins, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) last Nov. 17. Although she posted $25,000 bond, she remained in county jail on a motion to revoke probation she was serving.

Danielle Renee Lindeken, a Gilmerite who turned 21 on March 26, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 21, 2023. She was released on $10,000 bond.

Charles David Allen, 41, of Gilmer, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Jan. 11. He remained jailed on $25,000 bond.

Leonard Darion Smith, 32, of Longview, possession of controlled substance (methaphetamine) on Jan. 11. He also remained jailed on $25,000 bond.

Chance Lee Brown, 39, of Big Sandy, theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 on Feb. 22. He was being held in jail without bond on a motion to revoke his probation on another offense.

Torre Demond Wilson, 37, of Gilmer, assault/family violence–occlusion on Feb. 11. He was freed on $25,000 bond.

Identity of anyone named in the sealed indictments wasn’t revealed since no arrest had been made in those cases, said Byrd.

They included, his office said, one each for manslaughter, burglary of a habitation, interference with child custody, a single indictment on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (heroin), possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine), and evading arrest/detention with previous conviction.

No information was disclosed concerning the no-billed cases.

– By Phillip Williams