What’s Happening

County library hosts storytime

Two books will be read to small children Thursday (April 11) at both of the Upshur County Library’s “Storytime” sessions in Gilmer.

“The Girl Who Wouldn’t Brush Her Hair” by Kate Bernheimer and Jake Parker, and “Blue Bison Needs a Haircut” by Scott Rothman, will be presented at the 10 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. gatherings.

A craft will follow each Storytime at the library, 702 W. Tyler (which is also Texas 154). Library spokeswoman Victoria Antonmarchi announced the book titles.

While the events are free to the public, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call the library at (903) 843=5001 or visit its website at www.youseemore.com/upshur.

GHS Class of ‘84 holding reunion

The Gladewater High School Class of 1984 will hold its 40th Class Reunion June 7-8, and organizers are inviting the GHS Classes of 1981 through 1987 to join them alongside the teachers and staffers who broadened their minds through the years.

Ticket for the banquet are $20 per person including a meal or $13 without, and the deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, May 3.

For more information, call Jana Wynn Ryan at 318-465-4149.

Gusher Days schedule of events announced

The East Texas Gusher Days, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Gladewater invite area communities to join the family fun at the 2024 East Texas Gusher Days. The main event will take place , Friday, April 19th, 1 p.m to 10 p.m and Saturday, April 20th, 8 a.m to 10 p.m. with the Annual Gusher Days Bass Tournament Saturday, April 27th.

Friday, April 19th and Saturday April 20th will feature a unique shopping and dining experience with local arts and crafts and food vendors, live music with street dancing, and plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy. Children’s activities include inflatables, games and face painting.

Reel in the Excitement at Gladewater’s Finest Fishing Tournament on Saturday, April 27th at Lake Gladewater! First prize is $500 Cash, plus a bonus $250 Gift Card from Skipper’s Pier. If the state record is broken, the winner will receive an additional $250 Skipper’s Pier Gift Card.

“This is one of Gladewater’s largest annual events,” said Ricky Burcalow, East Texas Gusher Days President. “Every year, we look forward to hosting the East Texas Gusher Days, which raises much-needed scholarship funds.”

All East Texas Gusher Days proceeds fund scholarships for local High School students, supporting them in their higher education endeavors.

For more information, visit Gusher-Days.com

TBT announces 2023 Employee of the Year

Texas Bank and Trust Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rogers Pope, Jr. announced the 2023 recipient of the TB&T Employee of the Year Award at the bank’s annual employee dinner on Tuesday, March 19.

Hillary Schmidt, who serves as administrative lending assistant in the bank’s Lindale market, received this year’s honor at the event attended by more than 525 of her fellow co-workers. The Employee of the Year Award is determined by a vote from the bank’s officers and recognizes an employee who distinctly exhibits the bank’s Core Values of Integrity, Excellence, Mutual Respect, Professionalism, and Joy.

As the 2023 honoree, Mrs. Schmidt’s manager described her as “selfless, joyful, exuding positive energy, always on, and never meets a stranger.” In addition to her bank duties, which include assisting loan officers with commercial and consumer borrowers, relationship management, and various other general banking needs, Mrs.Schmidt is a tireless contributor to her community. She serves as a volunteer for the Lindale High School Band Booster Club and Volleyball Booster Club, and provides support for her children’s extracurricular activities, including LSA Soccer, Lindale Pewee Football, basketball, and varsity cheer. She and her family participate in Operation Christmas Child each year, and Mrs. Schmidt also serves in the nursery at Rose Heights Church in Lindale, where she and her family are members.

County cleanup set for April 27th

The Upshur County Commissioners Court will host a free “County-Wide Cleanup” for county residents to dump certain items at the county’s rural pug mill Saturday, April 27, announced Precinct 3 County Commissioner Michael Ashley.

The semi-annual event, at 1426 Cottonwood Road in Pritchett community, is set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (concluding earlier if dumpster space is full.) It is only for households, not businesses.

Residents are limited to one trip per truck or trailer combination, or two trips per car or sport utility vehicle. Anyone wishing to dump must also show a voter registration card or vehicle registration to prove residency in Upshur County.

Examples of what can be dumped include brush and no-longer-useable items such as appliances, lawn furniture, sofas, recliners, bedding, other furniture, clothing, televisions, commodes, recorders, monitors, tools, water hoses, lawn mowers, weed-eaters, feed buckets, bicycles, musical instruments, flower pots, swing sets and trampolines.

Items containing batteries aren’t necessarily banned, but residents aren’t encouraged to bring them, said Precinct 1 Commissioner Gene Dolle.

Items which can’t be dumped include household trash, chemicals, liquids, paint brushes, paint, construction materials, tires, shingles, asbestos, Freon and any wood which could be burned in a personal “burn pile.”

A flyer promoting the event said Etex Telephone will be present “to recycle appliances, computer towers, batteries and various metals. If at all possible, please have these items sorted” so they can all be removed at one time.

For information, call (903) 680-8157 or (903) 738-5143.