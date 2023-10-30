Area VFDs among those getting Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Funding

Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program

Funding Summary – FY 24 Meeting #1

The 77th Texas Legislature passed House Bill 2604 in 2001, establishing the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. The program assists volunteer fire

departments with the purchase of equipment and training.

The Texas A&M Forest Service conducted the first Funding Meeting for Fiscal Year 2024 on October 23, 2023. During this meeting, approximately $15.7 million in grants was

awarded to Texas volunteer fire departments.

All departments awarded a grant at this meeting have received official written notice of approval. Approvals were emailed to each department on October 23, 2023 with

application statuses also updated in FireConnect. Follow up notifications will be mailed to non-responding departments on November 13, 2023. Any applications for assistance

not approved at this meeting will automatically roll forward and will be reviewed at future Funding Meetings.

The next Funding Meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 6, 2024.

Final Approvals:

# VFD County Equipment Category Award Amount

43 City of Big Sandy VFD Upshur Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

44 City of Malakoff VFD Henderson Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

45 City of Malakoff VFD Henderson Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

46 Clifton Vol. Fire Dept. Bosque Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

47 Clyde VFD Callahan Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

48 Cockrell Hill Fire Department Dallas Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

49 Coleman Fire Department Coleman Training Aids $ 10,000.00

50 Commerce Fire Department Hunt Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

51 Cooks Point VFD Burleson Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

52 Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department Burnet Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

53 Cotulla Vol. Fire Department La Salle Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

54 Cresson VFD Inc Hood Water Tender $ 240,000.00

55 Crims Chapel VFD Rusk Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

56 Crosbyton Volunteer Fire Department Crosby Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

57 Cuero Volunteer Fire Department DeWitt Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

58 Cumby Fire Department Hopkins Water Tender $ 240,000.00

59 Dalhart VFD Dallam Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

60 Dam Volunteer Fire Department Brown Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

61 Damon FD Brazoria Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

62 Danevang Volunteer Fire Department, INC. Wharton Dry Hydrant $ 8,400.00

63 Deport VFD Lamar Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

64 Detroit VFD Red River Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

65 Dilley VFD Frio Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

66 Dixie VFD Smith Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

67 Downsville VFD McLennan Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

68 East End VFD Jasper Training Aids $ 10,000.00

69 Edgecliff Village Fire Dept. Tarrant Training Aids $ 10,000.00

70 Edgewood VFD Van Zandt Small Truck Chassis $ 60,000.00

71 El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Wharton Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

72 Elmwood VFD Anderson Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

73 Elsa Volunteer Fire Department Hidalgo Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

74 Evant Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Coryell Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

75 Fairfield Fire Department Freestone Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

76 Fairfield Fire Department Freestone Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

77 Falfurrias Volunteer Fire Dept. Brooks Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

78 Fannin VFD Goliad Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

79 Faught Vol. Fire Dept Lamar Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

80 Frankston VFD Anderson Water Tender $ 240,000.00

81 Freeport Fire & EMS Dept. Brazoria Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

82 Friona Vol Fire Dept Parmer Water Tender $ 240,000.00

83 Ganado Volunteer Fire Dept. Jackson Training Aids $ 10,000.00

84 George West VFD Live Oak Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

85 Gonzales Fire Department Gonzales Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

86 Grand Saline VFD Van Zandt Water Tender $ 240,000.00

87 Grapeland VFD/EMS Houston Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

88 Grey Forest VFD Bexar Training Aids $ 10,000.00

89 Hamby VFD Taylor Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

90 Hawkins VFD Wood Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

91 Hico VFD Hamilton Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

92 Hidalgo Fire Department Hidalgo Small Truck Chassis $ 60,000.00

93 Hidalgo Fire Department Hidalgo Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

94 Holland VFD Bell Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

95 Holliday Volunteer Fire & Rescue Archer Training Aids $ 10,000.00

96 Hughes Springs Vol. Fire Dept. Cass Water Tender $ 240,000.00

97 Hull-Daisetta Volunteer Fire Department Liberty Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

98 Indian Creek Vol Fire Dept Cooke Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

99 Industry Volunteer Fire Dept. Austin Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

100 Iola VFD Grimes Training Aids $ 10,000.00

101 Iowa Colony VFD Brazoria Training Aids $ 10,000.00

102 Ivanhoe VFD Tyler Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

103 Jackson Co ESD #3 Jackson Training Aids $ 10,000.00

104 Jenkins VFD Morris Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

105 Junction VFD Kimble Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

106 Kingsland VFD Llano Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

107 Kingsland VFD Llano Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

108 La Grulla Volunteer Fire Dept. Starr Water Tender $ 240,000.00

109 La Junta Volunteer Fire Department Inc Parker Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

110 LaCoste Lions Volunteer Fire Company Medina Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

111 Lagarto VFD Live Oak Water Tender $ 240,000.00

# VFD County Equipment Category Award Amount

112 Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department Inc Clay Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

113 Lake Coleman VFD Coleman Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

114 Lake Palo Pinto VFD Palo Pinto Water Tender $ 240,000.00

115 Lake Rayburn FD Jasper Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

116 Lampasas Fire Department Lampasas Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

117 Lavon VFD Collin Training Aids $ 10,000.00

118 Ledbetter VFD Fayette Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

119 Levelland Fire Department Hockley Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

120 Little River-Academy VFD Bell Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

121 Log Cabin Volunteer Fire Dept. Henderson Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

122 Los Fresnos VFD Cameron Water Tender $ 240,000.00

123 Lytle VFD Atascosa Training Aids $ 10,000.00

124 Mabank Fire Department Kaufman Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

125 Marlin VFD Falls Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

126 Mart Volunteer Fire Department McLennan Training Aids $ 10,000.00

127 Martindale Vol Fire Dept Caldwell Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

128 Mason VFD Mason Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

129 Matagorda VFD Matagorda Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

130 Maud VFD Bowie Water Tender $ 240,000.00

131 Meadow VFD Terry Training Aids $ 10,000.00

132 Merit Volunteer Fire Department Hunt Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

133 Mid-County Fire/Rescue Caldwell Water Tender $ 240,000.00

134 Milford VFD Ellis Training Aids $ 10,000.00

135 Moffett VFD Angelina Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

136 Moore VFD Frio Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

137 Muenster VFD Cooke Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

138 Muldoon VFD Fayette Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

139 Murray Vol Fire Dept Young Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

140 Murray Vol Fire Dept Young Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

141 Myrtle Springs Volunteer Fire Department Van Zandt Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

142 Natalia VFD Medina Training Aids $ 10,000.00

143 Nesbitt VFD Harrison Training Aids $ 10,000.00

144 New Deal Fire/EMS Lubbock Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

145 Newcastle Volunteer Fire Dept Young Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

146 Newport VFD Jack Small Truck Chassis $ 60,000.00

147 Newport VFD Jack Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

148 Newton Volunteer Fire Department Newton Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

149 Normangee VFD Leon Training Aids $ 10,000.00

150 North Cherokee County VFD Cherokee Training Aids $ 10,000.00

151 North Hood County VFD Hood Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

152 North Hood County VFD Hood Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

153 North Lake Brownwood VFD Brown Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

154 North Shore Vol Fire Dept Cooke Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

155 Nueces County ESD #3 Nueces Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

156 Oakhurst Volunteer Fire Department San Jacinto Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

157 O’Donnell Volunteer Fire Department Lynn Water Tender $ 240,000.00

158 Oglesby VFD Coryell Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

159 Olden Vol. Fire Dept. Eastland Water Tender $ 240,000.00

160 Olton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Lamb Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

161 Orange County ESD #4 Orange Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

162 Oyster Creek Community VFD Brazoria Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

163 Paradise Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc Wise Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

164 Pecan Plantation VF/EMS Inc. Hood Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

165 Petrolia VFD Clay Training Aids $ 10,000.00

166 Pettus-Tuleta Volunteer Fire Department Bee Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

167 Pineland Volunteer Fire Dept. Sabine Water Tender $ 240,000.00

168 Pipe Creek VFD Bandera Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

169 Plum Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Liberty Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

170 Point Blank VFD San Jacinto Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

171 Point Blank VFD San Jacinto Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

172 Ponder VFD Denton Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

173 Port Lavaca VFD Inc Calhoun Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

174 Potosi VFD Taylor Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

175 Potter County Fire-Rescue Potter Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

176 Pottsboro Fire Department Grayson Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

177 Powderly Vol. Fire Dept. Lamar Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

178 Preston Vol. Emergency Services Grayson Water Tender $ 240,000.00

179 Proctor Volunteer Fire Dept. Comanche Water Tender $ 240,000.00

180 Quinlan VFD Hunt Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

181 Raisin VFD Victoria Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

182 Retreat VFD Navarro Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

183 Rhome Fire Rescue Wise Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

184 Richwood VFD Brazoria Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

185 Rising Star VFD Eastland Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

186 Robinson Volunteer Fire Department Inc McLennan Training Aids $ 10,000.00

187 Robstown FD Nueces Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

# VFD County Equipment Category Award Amount

188 Rockdale Vol. Fire Dept. Milam Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

189 Rockport VFD Aransas Training Aids $ 10,000.00

190 Rocksprings Edwards County VFD Edwards Training Aids $ 10,000.00

191 Roscoe VFD Nolan Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

192 Rosston Volunteer Fire Dept Cooke Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

193 Rossville VFD Atascosa Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

194 Rusk Volunteer Fire Dept. Cherokee Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

195 Sabine Volunteer Fire Department Gregg Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

196 Saint Jo Vol. Fire /EMS Montague Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

197 Sand Flat Fire Dept Wise Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

198 Sanger VFD Denton Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

199 Santa Rosa Volunteer Fire Department Cameron Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

200 Savoy VFD Fannin Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

201 Scenic Loop VFD Inc Polk Training Aids $ 10,000.00

202 Segno Volunteer Fire Dept. Polk Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

203 Shepherd VFD San Jacinto Training Aids $ 10,000.00

204 Shiro VFD Inc Grimes Dry Hydrant $ 1,200.00

205 Simpsonville VFD Upshur Training Aids $ 10,000.00

206 Six Mile Community VFD Calhoun Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

207 Skellytown Volunteer Fire Dept Carson Training Aids $ 10,000.00

208 Socorro VFD Inc El Paso Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

209 South Hays Fire Department Hays Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

210 South Van Zandt VFD Inc Van Zandt Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

211 Southern Brooks VFD Brooks Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

212 Southmayd FD Grayson Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

213 Sparta VFD Bell Training Aids $ 10,000.00

214 Spring Creek FD Parker Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

215 Springtown Volunteer Fire Department Inc Parker Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

216 Steele Creek Acres VFD Bosque Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

217 Stinnett VFD Hutchinson Small Truck Chassis $ 60,000.00

218 Stratford Fire Department Sherman Water Tender $ 240,000.00

219 Strawn VFD Palo Pinto Training Aids $ 10,000.00

220 Swinney Switch VFD Live Oak Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

221 Teague VFD Freestone Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

222 Tehuacana VFD Limestone Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

223 Tehuacana VFD Limestone Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

224 Thomas Lake Rd. VFD Walker Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

225 Throckmorton VFD Throckmorton Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

226 Timber Lakes Volunteer Fire Dept. Montgomery Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

227 Todd Mission VFD Grimes Training Aids $ 10,000.00

228 Tom Bean Volunteer Firefighters Grayson Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

229 Tow VFD Llano Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

230 Travis County ESD #5 (Manchaca VFD) Travis Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

231 Trenton Fire Rescue Fannin Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

232 Trinidad VFD Henderson Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

233 Troy VFD Bell Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

234 Turnersville Fire Department Coryell Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

235 Turtle Creek VFD Kerr Training Aids $ 10,000.00

236 Uvalde Fire Department Uvalde Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

237 Valley Mills VFD Bosque Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

238 Valley View VFD Cooke Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

239 Victoria County Fire Department Victoria Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

240 View VFD Taylor Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

241 Volente FD Travis Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

242 Waskom VFD/EMS Services, Inc. Harrison Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

243 Waterwood VFD San Jacinto Training Aids $ 10,000.00

244 Weldon VFD Houston Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

245 Wellington Fire Dept. Collingsworth Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

246 West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Lubbock Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

247 West Lake Limestone VFD Limestone Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

248 Westhoff VFD DeWitt Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

249 Westside VFD Anderson Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

250 White Oak VFD Gregg Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

251 White Settlement FD Tarrant Training Aids $ 10,000.00

252 Whitesboro FD Grayson Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

253 Whitsett Live Oak Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00

254 Wickett VFD Ward Fire and Rescue Equipment $ 20,000.00

255 Wills Point Volunteer Fire Department Van Zandt Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

256 Wingate Fire Rescue (Vol.) Runnels Large Truck Chassis $ 100,000.00

257 Wingate Fire Rescue (Vol.) Runnels Slip-On Unit $ 20,000.00

258 Woden VFD Nacogdoches Small Brush Truck $ 120,000.00

259 Wolfforth Fire/EMS Lubbock Personal Protective Equipment $ 20,000.00

260 Wortham VFD Freestone Large Brush Truck $ 240,000.00