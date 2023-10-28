Bears hop over Rabbits, 28-20

On a rainy and overcast evening in Atlanta Tx, the Gladewater Bears continued their quest of a playoff spot as they traveled to take on the Atlanta Rabbits at Rabbits stadium and came away with a 28-20 win.

The Bears struck first as Kyron Wilson took it in from 3 yards out to give the Bears an early 7-0 lead.

The Gladewater defense played a wonderful 1st half with a shutout of Atlanta. The Bears added to their lead with 4 mins left in the half when Wilson found Kayson Harris for a 5 yard TD pass and a 14-0 Bears lead at the half.

In the third, Atlanta recovered a touchdown in the end zone to cut the gap to 14-7, but the Bears answered with a 28-yard touchdown run by Wilson.

A 66-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Harrison to Marquavion Owens again narrow the gap for the Rabbits, but Carson Cooper scored on a 7-yard run for the Bears in the fourth.

The Rabbits scored on a 33-yard TD pass from Harrison to Rowe late to make the final 28-20.

The Bears (2-7, 2-2) will host White Oak next week. Atlanta (4-5, 2-2) will visit Tatum.