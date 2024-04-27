Rain can’t stop CASI Chili contest

GUSHER DAYS CAR SHOW WINNERS: JUDGES’ CHOICE – ’74 Volkswagen MP, Tyrone DeHass, Trinity; BEST 1950-1979 – ’56 Chevrolet Nomad, Bud Mahaffey, Gladewater; BEST 1980 & UP – 2000 Corvette C-5, Charles Farmer, Krum; BEST PICKUP – 4×4 ’48 F1 Ford Truck, David Bowling, Big Sandy

In spite of the heavy rains on Saturday, the CHILI APPRECIATION SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL, INC. conducted its annual Gusher Days Chili Cook-Off in downtown Gladewater and Morris Moss of Garland took home the top prize.
Other Top 10 places went to John Daniels of Winona, Jerry Hunt of Shreveport, Richard Wallace of Jacksonville, David Trice of Hallsville, Pnut Trice of Hallsville, Ricky Powell of Shreveport, Pat Anderton of Royse City, Michael Webber of Gladewater, and Janet Nash of Shreveport.
Showmanship Winners included: Team Blu Bonnett of Winona with Captain Pam Daniels, Team Cherry Bomb of Shreveport with Captain Cherry Powell, and Team Dr. Dave’s Voodoo Stew of Shreveport with Captain David Trice.

 

