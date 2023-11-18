Volunteers urgently needed to support The Salvation Army’s Christmas initiatives

While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores, and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure men, women and children in need throughout our community experience the joys of Christmas.

The Salvation Army of Longview is seeking volunteers for its Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program for Gregg and Harrison Counties.

Become a Bell Ringer –Every dollar collected in the red kettle supports The Salvation Army’s social services programs throughout the year right here in Gregg and Harrison Counties.

Bell Ringer Volunteer Details:

Dates: November 10 – December 23, Monday – Saturday

How to volunteer: Visit RegisterToRing.com and follow the prompts to sign up for the location and shift of your choice or contact Keith Gibson at 903-215-8463 or Keith.Gibson@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Become an Angel Tree Volunteer –Thanks to the generosity of local donors and businesses, The Salvation Army will provide gifts for just under 1,000 children and senior citizens through the Angel Tree program. Volunteer activities include working at Angel Tree adoption locations, sorting gifts and participating in the gift distribution day for registered families.

In addition, churches and businesses can host an Angel Tree to bring joy and holiday cheer to children in the community.

Angel Tree Volunteer Details:

Dates: November 15 – December 11

How to volunteer: Contact Captain Tamara Robb at 903-215-8463 or Tamara.Robb@uss.salvationarmy.org.

If you’re interested in volunteering to ring the bell, supporting the Angel Tree program or serving holiday meals, please call The Salvation Army at 903-215-8463. To make a donation, or for more ways to engage with The Salvation Army, visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/texas-longview/.